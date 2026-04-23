Pakistan minister says he hopes for 'positive progress' from Iran

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says in a statement he hopes for "positive progress" from Iran after a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The meeting in Pakistan's capital Islamabad included discussion of diplomatic efforts related to a second round of US-Iran ceasefire talks, which was delayed after Tehran did not confirm it would send its delegation.

Naqvi says Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are making efforts "at every level" to support a peaceful settlement and hope all sides will give diplomacy a chance.

Naqvi praises US President Donald Trump for extending the ceasefire, calling it a welcome step toward de-escalation.

Baker appreciated Pakistan's "constructive role" in promoting peace, the statement says.