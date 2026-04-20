Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pakistan army chief Asim Munir discusses US-Iran talks with Trump

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    • 20 April, 2026
    • 15:28
    Pakistan army chief Asim Munir discusses US-Iran talks with Trump

    Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir said that he held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the parties discussed the issue of resuming negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to a source in Pakistani security structures, Report informs via Reuters.

    According to the source, US President Donald Trump told Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir that he would consider Munir's advice on the US blockade of Iran's ports being a hurdle to peace talks with Iran when the two spoke by phone.

    The source also noted that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with a request to send a delegation for negotiations in Pakistan. However, Pezeshkian stated that Iran would not agree to this until the blockade is lifted.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    Donald Trump Asim Munir US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan
    Tramp və Munir ABŞ ilə İran arasında danışıqların bərpasını müzakirə ediblər
    Трамп и Мунир обсудили возобновление переговоров между Вашингтоном и Тегераном

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