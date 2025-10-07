Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Orban: Hungary, Turkic states reaffirm their commitment to peace

    • 07 October, 2025
    • 20:56
    Orban: Hungary, Turkic states reaffirm their commitment to peace

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a post on his official X page regarding the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "At the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Hungary and the Turkic States reaffirmed their commitment to peace. While the EU pursues war on the Ukrainian front, we stand together for dialogue and lasting peace," reads the post.

    Orban: Macarıstan və Türk Dövlətləri sülhə sadiq olduqlarını bir daha təsdiq etdilər
    Орбан: Венгрия и тюркские государства вновь подтвердили свою приверженность миру

