Orban: Hungary, Turkic states reaffirm their commitment to peace
Other countries
- 07 October, 2025
- 20:56
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a post on his official X page regarding the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"At the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Hungary and the Turkic States reaffirmed their commitment to peace. While the EU pursues war on the Ukrainian front, we stand together for dialogue and lasting peace," reads the post.
Latest News
21:10
Putin to attend CIS Heads of State Summit in DushanbeOther countries
20:56
Orban: Hungary, Turkic states reaffirm their commitment to peaceOther countries
20:50
Photo
Video
Gabala hosts 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of StateForeign policy
20:40
Photo
Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trialIncident
20:37
Azerbaijan to participate in Global Gateway forum in BrusselsInfrastructure
20:27
Syrian FM to visit Türkiye on Oct. 8Region
20:13
SMIIC: Unified halal standards to ensure cross-border certification validityBusiness
20:06
Azerbaijani para shooter wins gold at European Championship in CroatiaIndividual sports
19:54