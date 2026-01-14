Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    'Only the USA' can safeguard Greenland against Russia, China, Trump insists

    US President Donald Trump keeps posting social media updates on Greenland, ramping up pressure on Denmark and Greenland ahead of the talks, Report informs.

    In the latest post, he told Denmark to counter the alleged Russian and Chinese threat to Greenland – only to conclude that "only the USA can" do this, according to The Guardian.

    "Nato: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won't do it! Only the USA can!!!"

    Trump also linked to a news story about a Danish intelligence report, published last month, which warned that "Russia, China and the United States have diverging interests in the Arctic, but all three countries seek to play a greater role in the region."

    The report warned that "the intensifying great power competition in the Arctic has brought significant international attention to the region, particularly with the growing US interest in Greenland and its implications for US national security."

