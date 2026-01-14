Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Oil tanker seized by US spotted in Scotland's Moray Firth

    14 January, 2026
    An oil tanker seized by the US in the North Atlantic last week has been brought to Scotland to take on fresh supplies, the UK government has said, Report informs via the BBC.

    The US has accused the Marinera of breaking its sanctions by carrying oil for Venezuela, Russia and Iran.

    The ship, previously known as Bella 1, was boarded while south of Iceland in an operation supported by British armed forces.

    The Marinera is in the Moray Firth - a sheltered area of sea between the east Highland coast and the coasts of Moray and Aberdeenshire - along with tugs and a US Coast Guard ship.

    A UK government spokesperson said: "The Bella 1 entered UK waters to be replenished with essential supplies - including food and water for the crew - earlier today before it continues its onward journey."

    The UK government has no direct involvement in the replenishment operation.

