NYT: US offers Russia economic incentives for limited ceasefire

The United States has offered Russia three "favorable economic incentives" in an effort to persuade Moscow to agree to a limited ceasefire covering either Ukraine's energy infrastructure or maritime operations.

According to Report, citing The New York Times (NYT) and officials familiar with the discussions, one proposal involves unfreezing billions of dollars in Russian assets blocked in the West.

The newspaper's sources said the funds were being considered as an incentive for ceasefire agreements rather than as a reward to be provided afterward.

Washington has also returned to a plan involving the sale of parts of LUKOIL to a group of Middle Eastern investors in a multibillion-dollar deal, NYT reported. According to the newspaper, some potential buyers have business ties with US negotiators.

The third proposal concerns allowing Belarus to export potash fertilizers. According to NYT sources, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have renewed discussions of the initiative.

The newspaper also reported that the Ukrainian side proposed that the United States either provide Kyiv with an amount equal to what Russia would receive from any unfreezing of assets or guarantee additional military assistance in the event of a possible ceasefire violation.