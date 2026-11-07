NYT: New White House chief of staff urged Trump to end war with Iran

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New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller advised US President Donald Trump to end the military conflict with Iran, The New York Times cited sources as saying, according to Report.

The newspaper said while seeking the position of White House chief of staff, Miller argued that the war with Iran should be brought to an end, a stance that some Trump supporters viewed as a betrayal.

However, earlier Miller, who previously served as White House deputy chief of staff, had repeatedly voiced public support for the US president's policy toward Iran.