    North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade

    • 11 October, 2025
    • 09:08
    North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade

    The DPRK authorities have presented a new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile at a parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, calling it the "most powerful example of nuclear weapons" in the country, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted, Report informs.

    "When the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea's most powerful nuclear strategic system, appeared on the square, the jubilation of the audience reached its maximum," KCNA said.

    North Korea Kim Jong-un military parade
    KXDR paradda yeni "Xvason-20" raketini nümayiş etdirib
    КНДР представила на параде новую ракету "Хвасон-20"

