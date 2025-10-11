North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade

The DPRK authorities have presented a new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile at a parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, calling it the "most powerful example of nuclear weapons" in the country, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted, Report informs.

"When the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea's most powerful nuclear strategic system, appeared on the square, the jubilation of the audience reached its maximum," KCNA said.