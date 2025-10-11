North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade
Other countries
- 11 October, 2025
- 09:08
The DPRK authorities have presented a new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile at a parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, calling it the "most powerful example of nuclear weapons" in the country, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted, Report informs.
"When the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea's most powerful nuclear strategic system, appeared on the square, the jubilation of the audience reached its maximum," KCNA said.
Latest News
09:08
North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at paradeOther countries
09:00
Israel says attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in LebanonOther countries
00:00
Five years pass since fourth terrorist act committed by Armenia in GanjaKarabakh
23:35
Photo
Concert in Baku pays tribute to Uzeyir Hajibayli and Mikalojus Konstantinas ČiurlionisCultural policy
20:57
Photo
CIDC-2025 participants explore cybersecurity exhibition in BakuICT
20:51
Mikayil Jabbarov: SOCAR keen to develop oil fields in TurkmenistanEnergy
20:47
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military to hold joint training in KarsMilitary
20:36
Baku welcomes agreement reached to establish ceasefire in GazaForeign policy
20:24