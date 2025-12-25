Pashinyan explains why he repeatedly thanked President of Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has explained why he has repeatedly expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, saying he considers his reaction logical and an appropriate response, Report informs via Armenian media.

"I have noticed that we tend to overly complicate the perception of what is happening. For example, why is this microphone blue and that one is red, why not yellow but black-and then geopolitical conclusions are drawn based on that," he told journalists speaking after a government meeting on Thursday.

According to him, when an event occurs that is directly related to Armenia, the country is obliged to state its position on it. If that position is positive, it should be expressed openly. He recalled a number of specific steps taken recently: the lifting of restrictions on wheat imports-first for Kazakhstan and then for Russia-as well as the absence of restrictions on railway transportation from Armenia.

"In addition, Azerbaijan expressed readiness to sell petroleum products. A railcar with petroleum products arrived, and the goods appeared on the market," he noted.

Pashinyan emphasized that he considers it right to publicly express his attitude toward such events and does so deliberately on various platforms so that Armenia"s position is clearly recorded.