US Embassy in Azerbaijan commemorates victims of AZAL plane crash

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a post on the anniversary of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating flight J2-8243 on the Baku–Grozny route on December 25, 2024.

According to Report, the post was published on the embassy's page on the social network X.

"Today we remember those who lost their lives on Azerbaijan Airlines Flight No 8243 and celebrate the bravery of Captain Igor Kshnyanik, First Officer Aleksandr Aleksandr Kalyaninov, flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva whose actions prevented the loss of additional innocent lives. On behalf of the United States, we express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 38 people who lost their lives, and our heartfelt best wishes to those who survived this tragedy," the post reads.

The Embraer 190 aircraft crashed about 3 km from Aktau city. Preliminary investigations indicated that the plane came under attack from Russia's Pantsir-S air defense system while approaching Grozny.

At the time of the crash, there were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Of them, 42 were Azerbaijani citizens (37 passengers and 5 crew), 16 were Russian, 6 were Kazakh, and 3 were Kyrgyz. The accident claimed 38 lives and left 29 injured. Captain Igor Kshnyakin, first pilot Aleksandr Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva were among those killed, while flight attendants Zulfiqar Asadov and Aydan Rahimli survived.

For demonstrating high professionalism, bravery, and dedication in fulfilling their duties, the deceased crew members - Igor Ivanovich Kshnyakin, Alexander Georgievich Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Jalil gizi Aliyeva - were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan. The surviving crew members - Zulfiqar Sardar oglu Asadov and Aydan Vagif gizi Rahimli - were awarded the Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st Degree.