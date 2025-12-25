Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    BIG: Sikh activists protest globally over killings linked to India

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 13:53
    BIG: Sikh activists protest globally over killings linked to India

    Sikh activists and members of the organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) held protests in Washington, London, Toronto, Vancouver, Milan, and Melbourne against the Indian government, accusing it of involvement in the killings of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Bangladeshi public figure Osman Hadi, Report informs, citing a study by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on protests against the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The demonstrations reportedly took place on December 24.

    The protests aim to draw international attention to India's responsibility for the deaths of Nijjar and Hadi.

    Osman Hadi was known for openly criticizing Modi's policies. Following the spread of his social media slogans calling to "Catch Modi"s spies! Arrest them!", Hadi reportedly began receiving threats. On December 12, 2025, he was seriously injured in an armed attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and died in the hospital three days later on December 15.

    Canadian Sikh activist Hardip Singh Nijjar was killed by unknown assailants in Brampton, Canada, in 2023. Sikh activists claim that the Indian government was behind his killing.

