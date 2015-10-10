North Korea Showcases Long-Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

Baku. 10 October. REPORT. AZ/ North Korea has displayed modified intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

South Korean news network YTN reported that KN-08 missiles have a range of up to 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles).

According to Yonhap news agency, the improved version of the KN-08 missile demonstrated during the parade has a modified warhead.