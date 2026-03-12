IDF reports new missile attack from Iran
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 09:13
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has detected another missile launch from Iran toward the territory of Israel, Report informs via IDF press service's Telegram channel.
The IDF has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel, the statement said.
The military added that air defense systems are working to intercept the missiles.
The Israeli Home Front Command sent alerts to mobile phones of residents in the relevant areas, urging the public to follow instructions and take shelter in safe locations.
