Ghebreyesus: World spends more on defense than virus protection

Global spending on potential viral threats significantly lags behind defense expenditures, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at the opening of the XIII Global Baku Forum.

He noted that the world moves from one crisis to another without learning painful lessons, repeatedly exposing itself to the same mistakes.

"While pandemics can claim millions of lives and paralyze economies and societies, globally we spend comparatively little on protection against potential viral threats, compared with the trillions we spend protecting ourselves from each other," he said.

The WHO chief emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that in a globalized world, health security is directly linked to national security.

He added that viruses know no borders, and misinformation spreads faster than diplomacy.

Ghebreyesus noted that healthcare can serve as an important platform for cooperation between countries, sitting at the intersection of security, development, justice, and trust. Even amid conflicts, he said, states must unite to seek joint solutions in the face of shared threats.