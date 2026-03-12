President Ilham Aliyev: Regional security has always been issue number one for Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 11:16
"Regional security for Azerbaijan has always been issue number one. During the years of occupation, peace and the restoration of our sovereignty were consistently at the top of our agenda," President Ilham Aliyev said during his opening address at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state noted: "Fortunately, we are now living in peace for only seven months, and this demonstrates once again that you just need to demonstrate strong political will, courage, and commitment to the cause of peace and justice in order to achieve it."
