    Moratinos: Events in South Caucasus show that even longstanding conflicts can end in peace

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 11:47
    Moratinos: Events in South Caucasus show that even longstanding conflicts can end in peace

    Positive developments in the South Caucasus remind us that even deeply rooted conflicts can move toward peace, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, said at the opening of the XIII Global Baku Forum, according to Report.

    "For over 30 years, the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia affected generations across the region. The situation includes events of recent years, including the restoration of Azerbaijani territories long recognized by the UN as part of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory under Security Council resolutions. These resolutions affirm the principles of territorial integrity and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders, principles that remain the foundation of the UN Charter," he said.

    He noted that the South Caucasus demonstrates to the world that reconciliation is not a distant dream but a realistic and achievable path "if guided by leadership, dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law, the foundation of sustainable peace."

    Speaking about the forum, Moratinos said it is an honor to join the XIII Global Baku Forum again, an important platform for reflection, dialogue, and joint action amid deep global uncertainty.

    "I believe our presence here is a reminder that even long-term dialogue, conducted primarily through diplomatic channels, remains our strongest tool to prevent the further spread of regional conflicts and restore trust," Moratinos added.

    Moratinos: Cənubi Qafqazdakı müsbət hadisələr çoxillik münaqişələrin sülhlə həll oluna biləcəyini göstərir
    Моратинос: События на Южном Кавказе показывают, что даже долгие конфликты могут завершиться миром

