Željka Cvijanović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, expressed full support for Ilham Aliyev's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

According to Report, she made the remarks during the opening of the Global Baku Forum.

"I would like to express solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and full support for President Ilham Aliyev and all state institutions in ensuring peace and stability for their citizens and the entire region through dialogue and cooperation. The world is changing rapidly and fundamentally, and we are witnessing deep and extensive transformations in political, economic, technological, and social spheres. In these circumstances, close ties, partnership, and cooperation are needed more than ever," she said.

Cvijanović also emphasized that it is always an honor for her to visit Baku and participate in the Global Baku Forum.

"I sincerely thank the organizers for their warm hospitality and excellent organization of this event. Despite the tensions and challenges we face regionally and globally, this forum remains a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation even in these unsettled times, and we greatly value it," the Presidency member added.