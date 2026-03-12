President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATED
Domestic policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 11:18
Under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the 13th Global Baku Forum, themed "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," began at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.
According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the Forum.
