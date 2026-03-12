Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 11:18
    President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATED

    Under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the 13th Global Baku Forum, themed "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," began at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the Forum.

    Under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the 13th Global Baku Forum, themed "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," began at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the Forum.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the opening ceremony of the Forum.

    Global Baku Forum Ilham Aliyev
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev XIII Qlobal Bakı Forumunun açılış mərasimində çıxış edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев выступил на открытии XIII Глобального Бакинского форума - ОБНОВЛЕНО

