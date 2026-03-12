President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attention
Domestic policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 11:20
"Living in peace is a unique experience on a global scale. Millions of people are subjected to ethnic cleansing. For 30 years, 20 percent of our territory was under occupation," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Today we suffer from a lack of international attention," said the head of state, adding that "we witness a selective approach from some international actors who were supposed to deal with the conflict."
Latest News
11:25
Vaira Vike-Freiberga сriticizes structure of UN Security CouncilOther countries
11:20
President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attentionDomestic policy
11:18
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATEDDomestic policy
11:16
President Ilham Aliyev: Regional security has always been issue number one for AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:04
José Ramos-Horta: Historic peace between Baku and Yerevan extremely timelyForeign policy
11:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agendaForeign policy
10:54
ASCO's vessel engaged in research activities at the Goshadash fieldInfrastructure
10:53
Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensionsEnergy
10:40