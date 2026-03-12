President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attention

"Living in peace is a unique experience on a global scale. Millions of people are subjected to ethnic cleansing. For 30 years, 20 percent of our territory was under occupation," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Today we suffer from a lack of international attention," said the head of state, adding that "we witness a selective approach from some international actors who were supposed to deal with the conflict."