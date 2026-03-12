Kiril Petkov: Baku Forum to be key platform in challenging times

The 13th Global Baku Forum will become an important platform for discussing security and energy issues during these challenging times for the world, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov (2021–2022) said on the sidelines of the forum in Baku.

He expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the invitation to take part in the event.

"I am very grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for inviting me to participate in the forum. As a former prime minister of Bulgaria, I am pleased to be here. These are important times for the world, important times for the region, and important times for exchanging views with colleagues. I believe the conference is very well organized," Petkov said.

He also stressed that Bulgaria is a friend of Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of the upcoming discussions.

"I look forward to very productive meetings in the coming days to discuss security and energy issues, which have recently become of decisive importance," he added.