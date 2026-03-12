Iran attacks fuel storage tanks in Bahrain
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 09:09
Iran carried out an attack on fuel storage tanks in the northern province of Muharraq in Bahrain, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said, according to Report.
According to the statement, "Iran carried out a malicious attack on fuel storage tanks at one of the facilities in Muharraq province."
Information about possible destruction, material damage, or casualties has not yet been provided.
