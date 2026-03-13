Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 13 March, 2026
    PM: 2025 marks important milestone in strengthening stability in Azerbaijan

    The year 2025 will be remembered for Azerbaijan as an important milestone in the further strengthening of political stability and consistent economic development, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said while presenting the government's 2025 activity update to parliament, Report informs.

    He noted that the year 2025, declared the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," can be considered a significant political milestone in terms of strengthening state sovereignty, reintegrating recovered territories, and transitioning the national economy to a new stage of development.

    "Over the course of the year, our country further strengthened its proactive position on global and regional platforms, actively advancing the peace and cooperation agenda. The Washington Summit on August 8, 2025, with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia, created the conditions for the emergence of new geopolitical realities in our region, as well as a favorable environment for sustainable peace and development in the region. One of the most important outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit was the laying of the foundation for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) – the Zangazur Corridor. This multimodal route will ensure unimpeded communication between the mainland of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and will simultaneously contribute to the diversification of international transport and transit routes passing through our country," Asadov added.

    Əli Əsədov: 2025-ci il Azərbaycan üçün siyasi sabitliyin daha da gücləndiyi mərhələ kimi yadda qaldı
    Али Асадов: 2025 год стал важным этапом укрепления стабильности и развития Азербайджана

