Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $91B

    Finance
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 12:10
    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $91B

    Currently, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves amount to $91 billion, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis held today, Report informs.

    He recalled that last year the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by approximately $14 billion, or 20%, exceeding $85 billion:

    "This is 12% more than GDP and is one of the highest per capita reserve indicators in the world, exceeding the external public debt ($4.8 billion) by up to 18 times.

    strategic foreign exchange reserves Ali Asadov
    Azərbaycanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları 91 milyard dollara çatıb
    Али Асадов: Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана достигли $91 млрд

    Latest News

    13:27

    Number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan reaches 1.78 million

    Business
    13:24

    Fitch Ratings evaluates prospects for Azerbaijani banking sector for 2026

    Finance
    13:19

    Otorbaev: Azerbaijan important for transport connectivity between Europe, Asia

    Foreign policy
    13:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General

    Foreign policy
    13:13

    Azerbaijan plans to clear over 65,000 hectares of land from mines

    Karabakh
    13:07

    Uzbekistan says Azerbaijan's participation important in Central Asian consultative meetings

    Foreign policy
    13:02
    Photo

    COP discussion at Global Baku Forum: Implementation delayed

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Armenian parliament speaker to visit Istanbul

    Region
    12:56

    Azerbaijan produced 128,000 tons of food-grade wheat last year

    AIC
    All News Feed