Currently, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves amount to $91 billion, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis held today, Report informs.

He recalled that last year the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by approximately $14 billion, or 20%, exceeding $85 billion:

"This is 12% more than GDP and is one of the highest per capita reserve indicators in the world, exceeding the external public debt ($4.8 billion) by up to 18 times.