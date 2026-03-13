Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has a special role in the development of the South Caucasus region, Former Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Eka Tkeshelashvili stated at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Speaking during the panel session themed Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway, Tkeshelashvili emphasized that for a long time, some states viewed regional countries as "weak actors."

"Today the situation has changed. Our region has become a center of strength and stability, increasing its reliability for global partners. More development is being observed, and the leaders of the region's countries play a major role in this progress. In particular, Ilham Aliyev's role is crucial," she said.

Tkeshelashvili noted that the region is no longer dependent on any single country:

"Through deep strategic cooperation, the region has regained its strength and sovereignty. Observations show that this cooperation is giving rise to a new concept of regional middle power. Investments in the region are increasing, and regional countries themselves are investing, becoming reliable investors."

She also hailed the Washington summit held in 2025 with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia: "Peace is now being established between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and trade relations are developing."