Azerbaijan, UNCTAD discuss digital trade cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation through programs aimed at building capacity in digital trade and supporting the innovation ecosystem, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, we met with Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). We discussed key economic trends, the current state of the global business environment, and developments in international trade relations.

We also highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation with UNCTAD through programs aimed at enhancing economic diversification, building capacity in digital trade and supporting the innovation ecosystem," reads the post.