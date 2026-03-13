Rashid Alimov: Central Asia becoming key element of Middle Corridor

Central Asia is becoming a key element of the Middle Corridor, Rashid Alimov, former Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (2016–2018) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan (1992–1994), said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

He noted that the region's transport activities are not just infrastructure, but a strategic prerequisite for sustainable development and economic independence. He noted that Central Asia actively supports development initiatives and projects, and over the past decade, significant progress has been made in modernizing infrastructure and expanding the region's transit potential as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"The Middle Corridor, one of the most reliable routes linking Asia and Europe, has acquired particular significance. The European Union is showing great interest in expanding the corridor, which will complement existing infrastructure, increase the sustainability of the transport system, and give new impetus to the region's development," he said.

He clarified that Central Asia has undergone significant changes in recent years: railways have been modernized, new international routes have opened, transport and logistics centers have been created, the Caspian Sea Road has been expanded, digital solutions are being implemented, and procedures have been simplified.

"Central Asia is becoming a key element of the Middle Corridor and a bridge between East and West, North and South. This is not just a metaphor: these are tunnels through mountain ranges, roads across thousands of kilometers of steppe, and modern terminals along the routes. The region is becoming a reliable bridge connecting the largest markets of Eurasia," he added.