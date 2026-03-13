Baku Steel Company increased exports to US, Europe in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Business
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 12:10
    In 2025, total export volume exceeded 61,000 tons; exports to the US increased from 5,000 tons to 14,000 tons (+180%), while exports to the EU increased from 6,400 tons to 7,000 tons.

    Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC), the leading metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, continues to strengthen its position in international markets. Despite rising protectionist measures in the global steel industry, the company successfully operates in the US and European Union (EU) markets.

    Last year, BSC's total exports of steel products exceeded 61,000 tons. The export portfolio includes rebar, seamless pipes, and ferroalloys.

    Export indicators for USA and EU markets:

    The company's achievements in export activities were recognized at an event organized by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Baku Steel Company received the "Active Private Sector Exporter" certificate for its contribution to the development of the country's non-oil exports.

    "Expanding export activities is an important part of Baku Steel Company's long-term plans. The growth of exports to the United States and the European Union confirms the international recognition of the quality and competitiveness of our products," noted Deputy General Director of the company Sultan Askarov.

    BSC is also increasing the production of higher value-added products and gradually expanding the geography of its export deliveries.

    Baku Steel Company CJSC, the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, produces high‑quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

    More information: www.bakusteel.com

    Baku Steel Company
    "Baku Steel Company" 2025-ci ildə ABŞ və Avropaya ixracını artırıb
    Baku Steel Company увеличила экспорт в США и Европу в 2025 году

