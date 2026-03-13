Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan exporting military products to nearly 20 countries

    Military
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 12:15
    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan exporting military products to nearly 20 countries

    Azerbaijan is exporting military products to nearly 20 countries, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said while presenting the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 activity update to parliament, Report informs.

    According to him, defense and national security budget expenditures increased by 23% in 2025: "Ensuring the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security is one of the main priorities of state policy. To this end, defense and national security expenditures from the state budget in 2025 amounted to 8.1 billion manats (an increase of 1.5 billion manats, or 23%, compared to 2024)."

    The prime minister noted that last year, domestic enterprises produced military products worth 1.4 billion manats: "Today, Azerbaijan exports military products to nearly 20 countries. Given the current geopolitical situation, consistent attention to preserving the results achieved is crucial, including strengthening security, enhancing defense capability, border inviolability, and protecting national interests."

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov military products export
    Azərbaycan 20-yə yaxın ölkəyə hərbi təyinatlı məhsullar ixrac edir
    Али Асадов: Азербайджан экспортирует продукцию военного назначения почти в 20 стран

