Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan exporting military products to nearly 20 countries

Azerbaijan is exporting military products to nearly 20 countries, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said while presenting the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 activity update to parliament, Report informs.

According to him, defense and national security budget expenditures increased by 23% in 2025: "Ensuring the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security is one of the main priorities of state policy. To this end, defense and national security expenditures from the state budget in 2025 amounted to 8.1 billion manats (an increase of 1.5 billion manats, or 23%, compared to 2024)."

The prime minister noted that last year, domestic enterprises produced military products worth 1.4 billion manats: "Today, Azerbaijan exports military products to nearly 20 countries. Given the current geopolitical situation, consistent attention to preserving the results achieved is crucial, including strengthening security, enhancing defense capability, border inviolability, and protecting national interests."

($1=1.7 manats)