Four arrested in Bahrain on suspicion of spying for IRGC

Four people have been arrested in Bahrain on suspicion of spying for Iran, kingdom's Ministry of Interior of Bahrain said in a statement.

According to Report, the statement said the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science of Bahrain detained four Bahraini citizens and identified a fifth suspect who is currently hiding abroad. All of them are suspected of cooperating with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The ministry noted that the investigation revealed that one of the detainees, acting on instructions from the organization and with the assistance of others, used high-resolution photographic equipment to capture images and record the coordinates of strategically important sites across Bahrain. The obtained data was transmitted to the IRGC via encrypted software.

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident.