Nicolas Maduro lands in New York after capture by US forces

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Saturday evening after being captured by US forces at their South American compound earlier in the day, Report informs via Fox News.

Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US.

The indictment also lists his wife and son as defendants.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could make a court appearance in New York City as soon as Monday, two sources told NBC News.