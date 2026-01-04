Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Nicolas Maduro lands in New York after capture by US forces

    Other countries
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 09:06
    Nicolas Maduro lands in New York after capture by US forces

    Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Saturday evening after being captured by US forces at their South American compound earlier in the day, Report informs via Fox News.

    Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US.

    The indictment also lists his wife and son as defendants.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could make a court appearance in New York City as soon as Monday, two sources told NBC News.

    Nicolas Maduro New York Venezuela detention
    Video
    Maduro Nyu-Yorka gətirilib
    Video
    Мадуро доставили в Нью-Йорк

    Latest News

    10:03

    US defense chief does not rule out full-scale operation in Venezuela

    Other countries
    09:44

    Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says

    Region
    09:35

    Venezuela's Supreme Court orders Delcy Rodriguez become interim president

    Other countries
    09:19

    Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles as South Korean President makes state visit to China

    Other countries
    09:06
    Video

    Nicolas Maduro lands in New York after capture by US forces

    Other countries
    19:11

    Azerbaijan observes nearly 55% growth in revenues from sugar exports

    Business
    18:58

    FM: Ukraine doesn't recognize Maduro's legitimacy

    Other countries
    18:27

    Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

    Other countries
    18:08

    US Attorney General: Maduro and his wife indicted in narcoterrorism

    Other countries
    All News Feed