Netanyahu says Israel expanding 'buffer zone' in southern Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel's forces are expanding a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon as the military presses ahead with its campaign against Hezbollah, Report informs via The Guardian.

"We have created a 'genuine security zone' preventing any infiltration toward the Galilee and the northern border," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"We are expanding this zone to push the threat from anti-tank missiles further away and to establish a broader buffer zone," the Israeli prime minister said.

Israel said on Tuesday that it would seize parts of southern Lebanon to create what it described as a "defensive buffer" – prompting fears that Israel is planning another protracted occupation.