Netanyahu says Israel expanding 'buffer zone' in southern Lebanon
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 11:36
Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel's forces are expanding a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon as the military presses ahead with its campaign against Hezbollah, Report informs via The Guardian.
"We have created a 'genuine security zone' preventing any infiltration toward the Galilee and the northern border," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
"We are expanding this zone to push the threat from anti-tank missiles further away and to establish a broader buffer zone," the Israeli prime minister said.
Israel said on Tuesday that it would seize parts of southern Lebanon to create what it described as a "defensive buffer" – prompting fears that Israel is planning another protracted occupation.
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