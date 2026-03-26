Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Netanyahu says Israel expanding 'buffer zone' in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 11:36
    Netanyahu says Israel expanding 'buffer zone' in southern Lebanon

    Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel's forces are expanding a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon as the military presses ahead with its campaign against Hezbollah, Report informs via The Guardian.

    "We have created a 'genuine security zone' preventing any infiltration toward the Galilee and the northern border," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

    "We are expanding this zone to push the threat from anti-tank missiles further away and to establish a broader buffer zone," the Israeli prime minister said.

    Israel said on Tuesday that it would seize parts of southern Lebanon to create what it described as a "defensive buffer" – prompting fears that Israel is planning another protracted occupation.

    Benjamin Netanyahu US and Israel Operation Against Iran Buffer zone Southern Lebanon Paramilitary group Hezbollah
    İsrail Livanın cənubunda bufer zonası yaradır
    Израиль создает буферную зону на юге Ливана

    Latest News

    12:36

    IMF running scenarios on which nations may need aid due to Iran war

    Other countries
    12:27

    Netanyahu spokesman quits

    Other countries
    12:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Bangladeshi counterpart on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Trump team examines what oil as high as $200 a barrel would mean

    Energy
    11:56

    President Vučić says gas agreement with Azerbaijan is crucial for Serbia

    Other countries
    11:44

    Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources say

    Region
    11:36

    Netanyahu says Israel expanding 'buffer zone' in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    11:23

    Iran building up defenses of Kharg Island

    Other countries
    11:15

    Ghalibaf: Rivals preparing to occupy one of Iranian Islands

    Region
    All News Feed