Netanyahu: Israel will continue strikes on Hezbollah wherever necessary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country's military will continue carrying out strikes against the militant group Hezbollah "wherever necessary."

According to Report, Netanyahu wrote on social media platform X: "Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians will become a target. We will continue striking Hezbollah wherever necessary until we restore full security for residents in the north."

He added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out overnight strikes on a number of infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon, including crossing points used to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers, as well as weapons depots, launch sites, and command centers linked to Hezbollah.

"We will continue to strike Hezbollah with strength, precision, and determination," he said.