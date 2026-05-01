US state debt may exceed 120% of GDP next year — Fitch
Other countries
- 01 May, 2026
- 10:31
International ratings agency Fitch Ratings projects the US state debt to top 120% of the country's GDP by 2027, Report informs via TASS.
"We expect a general government (GG) deficit of 7.9% of GDP this year and next, pushing already high GG debt above 120% by next year in our baseline," the report says.
At this point, the US state debt burden exceeds $39.1 trillion, which is over $114,000 per each citizen of the country.
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