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    US state debt may exceed 120% of GDP next year — Fitch

    Other countries
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 10:31
    US state debt may exceed 120% of GDP next year — Fitch

    International ratings agency Fitch Ratings projects the US state debt to top 120% of the country's GDP by 2027, Report informs via TASS.

    "We expect a general government (GG) deficit of 7.9% of GDP this year and next, pushing already high GG debt above 120% by next year in our baseline," the report says.

    At this point, the US state debt burden exceeds $39.1 trillion, which is over $114,000 per each citizen of the country.

    state debt Fitch Ratings United States
    "Fitch Ratings": ABŞ-nin dövlət borcu 2027-ci ilədək ÜDM-in 120 %-ni keçəcək
    Fitch Ratings прогнозирует рост госдолга США выше 120% ВВП к 2027 году

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