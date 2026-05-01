Baku is holding a forum on strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era.

Report informs that representatives from 17 countries are taking part in the forum, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

For the first time, the event brings together young diplomats, researchers, specialists in international law, healthcare experts, representatives of pro-independence political parties and organizations, leaders of youth organizations, and university students.

The participation of representatives from current and former colonies makes the discussions particularly relevant.

Following the forum, proposals are expected to be prepared on strengthening the role of youth in shaping a fair and inclusive postcolonial world order.

Forum participants visited ASAN Service and DOST Service centers the previous day.

The guests also visited ADA University and the Milli Majlis.