Baku hosts 3rd media forum on public processes

The third forum titled "Public processes in the media space" has kicked off in Baku, organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the opening ceremony was attended by MEDIA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, Head of the Baku Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning Riad Gasimov, and Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov, along with other officials.

The forum will continue with panel discussions on several key topics, including "Media agenda in the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," "Unexpected risks in the digital environment: joint efforts against harmful information," and "Digital development: media, artificial intelligence, and innovation."