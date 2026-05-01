Executive Director Abbas Abbasov: Baku Initiative Group held over 35 events

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has held more than 35 international events since its inception, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov said at the international forum "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" held in Baku, Report informs.

"Since 2023, we have successfully organized more than 35 international events dedicated to the consequences of colonial and neocolonial policies, legal aspects, protection of human rights, and the rights of indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities," he noted.

According to Abbasov, BIG has also been functioning as a think tank since 2024.

"Within the framework of this activity, we have published three books and prepared more than 40 reports. In addition, we have prepared and presented authoritative reports for international organizations and relevant institutions," he added.

The executive director also emphasized that BIG has so far established cooperation with more than 9 overseas territories facing manifestations of colonialism, as well as more than 15 countries affected by neocolonial policies.