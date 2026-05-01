Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Nearly 25,000 participants registered for WUF13 conference

    Infrastructure
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 12:14
    Nearly 25,000 participants registered for WUF13 conference

    Nearly 25,000 participants have registered to attend the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17–22, stated Read Gasimov, Head of the Baku City Architecture and Urban Planning Main Department under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, at the opening ceremony of the 3rd forum on "Public processes in the media sphere," Report informs.

    According to him, today the urban planning model in Azerbaijan has moved away from the old model:

    "Smart city and village concepts are being implemented. The formation of the urban landscape and the increase of green zones respond to modern challenges. Azerbaijan's advanced urban planning model is recognized worldwide."

    According to Read Gasimov, the registration of nearly 25,000 participants is an indicator of the attention to this forum to be held in Azerbaijan.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) urban planning
    WUF13 üçün 25 minə yaxın iştirakçı qeydiyyatdan keçib
    Риад Гасымов: На WUF13 зарегистрировались около 25 тыс. участников

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