Nearly 25,000 participants registered for WUF13 conference

Nearly 25,000 participants have registered to attend the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17–22, stated Read Gasimov, Head of the Baku City Architecture and Urban Planning Main Department under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, at the opening ceremony of the 3rd forum on "Public processes in the media sphere," Report informs.

According to him, today the urban planning model in Azerbaijan has moved away from the old model:

"Smart city and village concepts are being implemented. The formation of the urban landscape and the increase of green zones respond to modern challenges. Azerbaijan's advanced urban planning model is recognized worldwide."

According to Read Gasimov, the registration of nearly 25,000 participants is an indicator of the attention to this forum to be held in Azerbaijan.