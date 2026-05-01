Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    32 mass graves discovered so far in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 12:16
    32 mass graves discovered so far in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    During the First Karabakh War, 3,999 people were registered as missing persons, while six people are considered missing in the 44-day Patriotic War, according to a statement by the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages, Report informs.

    Of those missing in the First War, 3,218 were military personnel and 781 were civilians. Among the civilians, 71 were children, 287 were women, and 319 were elderly. Of the missing, 3,711 are men and 288 are women.

    All six persons missing in the Second Karabakh War were military personnel.

    The Commission reported that to date, 32 mass graves have been discovered, and human remains belonging to a total of 877 people have been found and exhumed. Of them, 309 have been identified, and the remains of 220 have been handed over to their families and buried.

    During January-April 2026, the remains of 46 people were exhumed, of which 11 were discovered in April alone.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Missing persons State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə indiyədək 32 kütləvi məzarlıq aşkar edilib
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана обнаружено 32 массовых захоронения

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