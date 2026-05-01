Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Vucic to visit China after Azerbaijan trip

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 10:37
    Vucic to visit China after Azerbaijan trip

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will visit China, following a planned trip to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Vučić reiterated that he will soon travel to Azerbaijan, while preparations are already underway for the China visit.

    The Serbian leader noted that the country's economy minister has already spent around ten days in China, with several other ministers also involved in preparatory efforts. He expressed confidence that the visit would deliver outcomes beneficial to Serbian citizens.

    Vučić emphasized that key priorities include boosting the construction sector and advancing industrial development. He added that the China trip could prove historic for Serbia.

    According to him, final agreements are expected to be reached on building a factory for robot production. He also stated that the first robots could roll off the production line as early as June.

    Aleksandar Vučić Azerbaijan Serbia China
    Serbiya Prezidenti: Azərbaycandan sonra karyeramın ən vacib səfəri Çinə baş tutacaq
    Вучич заявил, что после Азербайджана самой важной поездкой в ​​его карьере станет поездка в Китай

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