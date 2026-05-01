Mohamed Ibrahim: Institutional strengthening is important for overcoming colonial legacy

Institutional strengthening is an important tool for overcoming the consequences of colonial legacy, Burundi representative Mohamed Ibrahim said at an international youth forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" held in Baku, Report informs.

Ibrahim said the colonial legacy continued to affect African societies.

"Colonialism left an indelible mark. It affected our societies by forcibly imposing external political, legal and cultural models," he said.

The speaker stressed the importance of adapting laws and institutions to national values, strengthening the rule of law, improving governance, and combating corruption and dependence.

He also noted the importance of education reforms, strengthening economic sovereignty and cultural revival.

Referring to the judicial system, the representative cited Burundi's experience, where citizens turn to elders before going to court to resolve disputes.

He also stated the importance of strengthening anti-corruption institutions, noting that bodies previously established in this field in Burundi has been abolished.