Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Vučić announces possible timeline for Serbia's parliamentary elections

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    • 01 May, 2026
    • 10:20
    Vučić announces possible timeline for Serbia's parliamentary elections

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Serbia will take place in a democratic atmosphere, Report informs.

    Speaking in an interview with TV Pink, Vučić noted that the elections could be held either on July 12 or later in October–November, depending on both domestic and global developments.

    "We will be guided by state interests based on the situation in the country and the world," he said, expressing confidence in a transparent and democratic process.

    The president emphasized that recommendations from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights will be fully implemented. He also stated that decisions of the Venice Commission related to the judiciary will be carried out.

    Vučić added that the outcome will ultimately depend on the will of the people.

    "Citizens will have the opportunity to express what they think and what kind of future they want," he said. "They will choose between returning to the past - marked by factory closures, job losses, predatory privatization, and territorial losses between 2000 and 2012 - or continuing on the path of development and prosperity."

    Aleksandar Vučić Serbia parliamentary elections
    Serbiya Prezidenti: Əminəm ki, parlament seçkiləri demokratik keçiriləcək
    Вучич назвал возможные сроки проведения парламентских выборов в Сербии

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