Netanyahu declares full support for US actions in Venezuela

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he fully supports US actions in Venezuela, Report informs via Ynet News.

"Israel supports the United States' move in Venezuela. This is a move by countries that support freedom and progress against a move by violent countries," Netanyahu said during a 40-signature discussion in the Knesset.

Regarding his relationship with US President Donald Trump, he said: "We agree on the big things but as is common even in a family, from time to time we have differences in approach on certain points. Not big ones - and we resolve them through partnership."