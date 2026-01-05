Netanyahu declares full support for US actions in Venezuela
- 05 January, 2026
- 20:21
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he fully supports US actions in Venezuela, Report informs via Ynet News.
"Israel supports the United States' move in Venezuela. This is a move by countries that support freedom and progress against a move by violent countries," Netanyahu said during a 40-signature discussion in the Knesset.
Regarding his relationship with US President Donald Trump, he said: "We agree on the big things but as is common even in a family, from time to time we have differences in approach on certain points. Not big ones - and we resolve them through partnership."
