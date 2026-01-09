Nearly 20 flights between Dubai, Iranian cities cancelled

At least ‍17 ‍flydubai flights scheduled for Friday between Dubai ​and Iranian cities including Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad ⁠have been cancelled, the Dubai Airports website showed, Report informs via Reuters.

A flydubai spokesperson said ​that flights to Iran on Friday had been cancelled and ‍that the airline "will continue to monitor the situation" and ​revise its flight schedule accordingly, without giving a reason for the disruption.

In addition, Turkish media have said Turkish Airlines cancelled 17 flights, Türkiye's Ajet cancelled six flights and budget carrier Pegasus Airlines cancelled flights to Iranian cities on Friday.

At least two flights between Qatar's ⁠Doha and Tehran scheduled for Friday ‌were also cancelled, Hamad International Airport website showed.