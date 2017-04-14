NBC News: US may launch Tomahawk strike on North Korea

© belprauda.org

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test.

Report informs, multiple senior US intelligence officials told NBC News.

The US has positioned two destroyers capable of shooting Tomahawk cruise missiles in the region, one just 500 km from the North Korean nuclear test site.

American heavy bombers are also positioned in Guam to attack North Korea should it be necessary.

On the other hand, North Korea earlier said it would "hit the US first" with a nuclear weapon should there be any signs of US strikes.