NATO secretary general extends condolences to Türkiye over plane crash
Other countries
- 12 November, 2025
- 01:58
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has offered condolences to Türkiye over the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo aircraft in Georgian territory, Report informs.
"Deepest condolences to our Ally Türkiye and the loved ones of all those lost in the tragic crash of a Turkish military plane today.
We honour their service and are deeply grateful for all that the Turkish Armed Forces - and indeed all our men and women in uniform across the Alliance - do to keep us safe every day," Mark Rutte wrote on X.
