NATO secretary general extends condolences to Türkiye over plane crash

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has offered condolences to Türkiye over the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo aircraft in Georgian territory, Report informs.

"Deepest condolences to our Ally Türkiye and the loved ones of all those lost in the tragic crash of a Turkish military plane today.

We honour their service and are deeply grateful for all that the Turkish Armed Forces - and indeed all our men and women in uniform across the Alliance - do to keep us safe every day," Mark Rutte wrote on X.