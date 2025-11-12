NATO secretary general extends condolences to Türkiye over plane crash

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:58
    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has offered condolences to Türkiye over the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo aircraft in Georgian territory, Report informs.

    "Deepest condolences to our Ally Türkiye and the loved ones of all those lost in the tragic crash of a Turkish military plane today.

    We honour their service and are deeply grateful for all that the Turkish Armed Forces - and indeed all our men and women in uniform across the Alliance - do to keep us safe every day," Mark Rutte wrote on X.

    NATO Baş katibi təyyarə qəzası ilə bağlı Türkiyəyə başsağlığı verib
    Генсек НАТО выразил соболезнования Турции в связи с авиакатастрофой

