    N. Korea seen as preparing for military parade marking party anniv.: JCS

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 09:46
    North Korea appears to be preparing for a large-scale military parade, possibly at nighttime, to mark next week's key party anniversary, South Korea's military confirmed Thursday, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The North is set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. North Korea has staged a military parade on party anniversaries that end in zero or five.

    "There are signs of North Korea preparing for a military parade involving tens of thousands of people, which our military is closely monitoring," Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), said in a regular press briefing.

    Lee said the military detected movements of vehicles and some military equipment, but did not further elaborate.

    The JCS official said the North may stage a nighttime military parade, but it remains to be seen whether the event will take place near midnight or before then.

    Analysts have raised views that Pyongyang may showcase the next-generation Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile under development during the military parade or test-launch it around the anniversary.

