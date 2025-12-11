Mykhailo Podolyak: Zelenskyy should run for second term

Advisor to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term.

In an interview with Report, Podolyak said he supports the president continuing to bear responsibility for Ukraine's recovery program, reintegration into the European Union, and other initiatives:

"I say firmly that the president should run for a second term. As for the rating, this is a concept of discussion with society. Because the rating depends on decisions made every day. The president makes many, including difficult, decisions. Naturally, the well-known corruption issue that everyone knows also affects the rating. But the most important is making effective decisions in difficult situations and the president's readiness to bear responsibility. People see this very well and understand it."

Podolyak stressed that Zelenskyy should complete all the projects he has initiated:

"I am confident that during this period the president will ensure a sharp increase in the country's defense capability. This will also guarantee security. In other words, he will accelerate many processes, and accordingly Ukraine will look completely different from a military perspective," Podolyak said.