    Musk's X could be banned in Britain over AI chatbot row

    • 09 January, 2026
    • 09:00
    Britain could ban Elon Musk's X amid a row over its AI undressing women and children in photographs, Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

    Keir Starmer said yesterday that he had asked media regulator Ofcom for "all options to be on the table" after it emerged that child sexual abuse images had been generated using X's AI chatbot, Grok.

    No 10 sources pointed to the full powers of the Online Safety Act, which include fines of billions of pounds or even blocking access to X in Britain. The social media site has around 650 million users worldwide, including 20 million in the UK.

    The prime minister said: "This is disgraceful. It's disgusting and it's not to be tolerated.

    "X needs to get their act together and get this material down – and we will take action on this because it's simply not tolerable."

    The warning came as X users continued to generate thousands of pictures of women and children undressed using Grok's AI, including in sexualised poses and in bikinis.

    The so-called deepfakes have included images of the Princess of Wales, cabinet ministers, MPs and celebrities.

    On Wednesday, a UK internet watchdog warned it had uncovered images created with Grok that had been shared on a dark web forum that would constitute illegal child sexual abuse material.

    It is understood that No. 10 has raised the images directly with X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk acquired for $44 billion in 2022.

    "Daily Telegraph": "X" sosial şəbəkəsi Britaniyada qadağan edilə bilər
    Telegraph: Британия может запретить X из-за чат-бота Grok

