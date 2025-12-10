Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Musk calls for elected body instead of European Commission

    Other countries
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 08:07
    Musk calls for elected body instead of European Commission

    US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk called for disbanding the European Union's executive arm in a post on X, Report informs.

    "The EU Commission should be disbanded in favor of an elected body and the EU President should be directly elected. The current system is rule by bureaucracy, not democracy," he wrote on his social media.

    Elon Musk European Union United States
    İlon Mask: Avropa Komissiyası ləğv edilməli, seçkili orqanla əvəz olunmalıdır
    Илон Маск призвал расформировать Еврокомиссию и заменить ее выборным органом

