Musk calls for elected body instead of European Commission
Other countries
- 10 December, 2025
- 08:07
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk called for disbanding the European Union's executive arm in a post on X, Report informs.
"The EU Commission should be disbanded in favor of an elected body and the EU President should be directly elected. The current system is rule by bureaucracy, not democracy," he wrote on his social media.
Latest News
09:05
Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EUForeign policy
09:03
Photo
Azerbaijani pavilion generated great interest at exhibition in USCultural policy
08:51
Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle CorridorRegion
08:41
Photo
Testimonies heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trialIncident
08:36
Photo
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits exhibition of Turkmen national cuisineCultural policy
08:31
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Awaza branch of Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship in TurkmenistanForeign policy
08:27
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to SlovakiaForeign policy
08:24
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to SlovakiaForeign policy
08:17