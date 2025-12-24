Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Munbayev: Interaction between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan based on strategic partnership

    Other countries
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 12:43
    Munbayev: Interaction between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan based on strategic partnership

    The interaction between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on a strategic partnership and is characterized by high dynamism, Kazakh political scientist Nurlan Munbayev told Report while commenting on Baku's foreign policy, Report informs.

    "The interaction between Baku and Astana is built on the level of a strategic partnership and is characterized by high dynamism. Cooperation encompasses energy, transport, logistics, investment, and the humanitarian sphere, including the development of the Trans-Caspian route and coordination within the Turkic integration formats," he said.

    In his opinion, the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has not only bilateral but also broader strategic significance, as it strengthens the economic connectivity of Central Asia and the South Caucasus and contributes to strengthening the position of Turkic states in the Eurasian space.

    Munbayev emphasized that the Azerbaijani President's foreign policy is systemic and long-term, aimed at strengthening state sovereignty, protecting national interests, and creating a sustainable security architecture in the South Caucasus and adjacent regions.

    The political scientist also commented on the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia: "Baku's peace initiatives are accompanied by concrete, practical steps."

    He cited Azerbaijan's recent shipment of 22 railcars of petroleum products to Armenia as an example, describing this as an economic and humanitarian signal aimed at restoring trust in the region.

    Nurlan Munbayev emphasized that such actions create the preconditions for the resumption of transport, trade, and economic ties, as well as for the gradual normalization of relations between the countries. He believes that these are not one-time gestures, but a well-thought-out policy that fits into Azerbaijan's overall strategy of creating a stable and predictable regional space.

    Nurlan Munbayev Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstanlı politoloq: Azərbaycanla qarşılıqlı əlaqələrimiz strateji tərəfdaşlığa əsaslanır
    Мунбаев: Взаимодействие Азербайджана и Казахстана основано на стратегическом партнерстве

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed