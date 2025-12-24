Munbayev: Interaction between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan based on strategic partnership

The interaction between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on a strategic partnership and is characterized by high dynamism, Kazakh political scientist Nurlan Munbayev told Report while commenting on Baku's foreign policy, Report informs.

"The interaction between Baku and Astana is built on the level of a strategic partnership and is characterized by high dynamism. Cooperation encompasses energy, transport, logistics, investment, and the humanitarian sphere, including the development of the Trans-Caspian route and coordination within the Turkic integration formats," he said.

In his opinion, the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has not only bilateral but also broader strategic significance, as it strengthens the economic connectivity of Central Asia and the South Caucasus and contributes to strengthening the position of Turkic states in the Eurasian space.

Munbayev emphasized that the Azerbaijani President's foreign policy is systemic and long-term, aimed at strengthening state sovereignty, protecting national interests, and creating a sustainable security architecture in the South Caucasus and adjacent regions.

The political scientist also commented on the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia: "Baku's peace initiatives are accompanied by concrete, practical steps."

He cited Azerbaijan's recent shipment of 22 railcars of petroleum products to Armenia as an example, describing this as an economic and humanitarian signal aimed at restoring trust in the region.

Nurlan Munbayev emphasized that such actions create the preconditions for the resumption of transport, trade, and economic ties, as well as for the gradual normalization of relations between the countries. He believes that these are not one-time gestures, but a well-thought-out policy that fits into Azerbaijan's overall strategy of creating a stable and predictable regional space.